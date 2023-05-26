Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Aviva PLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458,886 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RENASANT Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 10,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 187,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 15,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.