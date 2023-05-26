ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Trading Up 0.2%

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Get ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF by 221.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap US equities believed to be value stocks with sustainable competitive advantage. Holdings are approximately equally weighted. HVAL was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.