Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.86). Approximately 10,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 121,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.80 ($0.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37. The firm has a market cap of £55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.97.

Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Insider Activity at Alternative Income REIT

About Alternative Income REIT

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,500.00). Company insiders own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

