Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

