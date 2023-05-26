Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

