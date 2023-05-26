Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

