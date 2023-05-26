Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Get Rating

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

