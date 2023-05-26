Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 195,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

