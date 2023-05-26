Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

