AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.22.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,738,599 shares of company stock valued at $103,934,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
