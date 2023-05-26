American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,557 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $864,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,592 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

