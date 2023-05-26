American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

