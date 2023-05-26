American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.
Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life
In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.
