American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,821,000 after purchasing an additional 506,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

