American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.88. 37,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 130,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Specifically, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $121,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,101,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,286.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

American Vanguard Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $513.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.