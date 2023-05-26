Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,369 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $59.30 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

