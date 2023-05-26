Analysts Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target at $61.25

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBAXY. Barclays raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is presently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

