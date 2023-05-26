Analyzing SpringBig (SBIG) and Its Peers

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SpringBig to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SpringBig and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 3 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 225 1471 2582 84 2.58

SpringBig presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,355.84%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 31.61%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s rivals have a beta of 2.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SpringBig and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% SpringBig Competitors -13.69% -15.68% -2.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million -$13.08 million -0.61 SpringBig Competitors $2.09 billion $161.68 million 9.86

SpringBig’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpringBig rivals beat SpringBig on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

