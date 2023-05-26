Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 88,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

