Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of AR stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

