Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

