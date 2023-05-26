Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 559,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 23.7% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

