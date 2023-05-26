Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Down 2.8%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 10,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

