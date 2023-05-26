Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,480 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xperi were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,811 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.45 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

