ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.50. 96,155 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $893 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Company Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

