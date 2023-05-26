ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.28. 1,499,573 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

