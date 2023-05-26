Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 383.27 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.73). 181,543 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.71).
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ashtead Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.04) price target for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of £303.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2,375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 319.20.
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.
