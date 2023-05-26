Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading Up 0.3%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.70). Approximately 98,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 119,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($4.69).

Asia Dragon Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £439.24 million, a P/E ratio of -756.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

