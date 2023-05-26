Asset Management Resources LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

