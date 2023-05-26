Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 7,275.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATLKY stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATLKY. Societe Generale downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Danske upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.01.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

