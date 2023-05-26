Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Atos Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80.
About Atos
Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.
