Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Purchases 2,769 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,971.56 ($11,158.66).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,014.93).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,873.13).

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,975.12).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,950.25).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($29,013.43).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($6,070.15).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,160.20).

Audioboom Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BOOM stock opened at GBX 317.50 ($3.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,937.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 315 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,469 ($18.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 446.59.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

