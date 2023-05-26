Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.
