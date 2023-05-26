Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Trading Down 4.3%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.76. 9,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 152,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 662.37% and a negative net margin of 1,053.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon GloboCare

About Avalon GloboCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 70.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immune effector cell therapy and laboratory services. It operates through the Real Property Operating and Medical Related Consulting Services segments. The Real Property Operating segment includes property management fees, property insurance, real estate taxes, depreciation, repairs and maintenance fees, utilities and other expenses related to rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.