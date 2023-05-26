Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,402,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 166,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

