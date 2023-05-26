Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on AX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

AX stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.