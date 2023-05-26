Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

