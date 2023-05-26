Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 261,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 50.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 245,274 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.