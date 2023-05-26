Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 228.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.