Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 1.6 %
BBAR stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
