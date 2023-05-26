Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 1.6 %

BBAR stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.