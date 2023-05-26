Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.41

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$112.41 and last traded at C$113.17, with a volume of 938314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$138.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.80. The firm has a market cap of C$79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

