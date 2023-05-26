Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Shares Down 6.7%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 26,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of 0.15.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

