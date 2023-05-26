Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 838.43 ($10.43).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.44) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.46) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.26) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 880 ($10.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 606.50 ($7.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 584.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 628.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 457.20 ($5.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($8.64). The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,888.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,380.95%.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.99), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,670.15). In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.78), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($24,918.16). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.99), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,670.15). 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

