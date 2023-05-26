Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $86.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $103.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

