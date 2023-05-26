Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $36,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Buckle by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 559,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

