Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $64.36 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

