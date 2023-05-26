Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $231.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.15. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

