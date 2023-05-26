Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 246.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

New York Times Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.