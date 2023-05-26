Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.50%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

