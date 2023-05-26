Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,573 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SDIV stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $696.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

